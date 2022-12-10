'Made A Huge Mistake': Delhi Congress Defector Apologises In 2 AM Video

The video, posted at 1:25 am on Saturday, shows Mr Mehdi apologising with folded hands.

Barely a few hours after he switched loyalties and joined the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Congress Vice President Ali Mehdi said he has rejoined the grand old party. Early this morning, Mr Mehdi profusely apologised for his "mistake" in a video posted on his Twitter account, and said, "I am a worker of Rahul Gandhi."

Mr Mehdi said that newly elected councillors Sabila Begum from Mustafabad and Nazia Khatoon from Brijpuri, who had joined AAP along with him, have also rejoined the Congress.

The video, posted at 1:25 am on Saturday, shows Mr Mehdi apologising with folded hands. "I made a huge mistake," he said, reaffirming his loyalty to the Congress, and repeatedly apologising on camera. "My father has been in the Congress for 40 years," he further said, adding that he has asked the other councillors to upload similar videos.

"Councilor Naziya Khatoon from Brijpuri, councilor Sabila Begum from Mustafabad and our block president Aleem Ansari, who lost by 300 votes, were, are, and will remain the workers of Rahul ji and Priyanka ji..... Rahul Gandhi zindabad," he said in another tweet about half an hour later.

In this video, he is seen with three other people, one of whom says they were approached by AAP.

Brijpuri से councilor Naziya khatoon, Mustafabad से councilor Sabila Begum aur 300 वोट से हारा हमारा ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष अलीम अंसारी मेरे साथ कॉंग्रेस के राहुल जी प्रियंका जी के कार्यकर्ता थे ,है और रहेंगे..... Rahul Gandhi zindabad 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KiwMb5p07X — Ali Mehdi🇮🇳 (@alimehdi_inc) December 9, 2022

Mr Mehdi's about turn came after he was slammed by party workers for jumping ship.

Manu Jain, the social media in-charge of the Indian Youth Congress, called Mr Mehdi a "snake", and asked how much money he took to turn.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday won 134 seats, easily crossing the 126-majority mark, in the high-stakes elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The civic body, among the world's biggest, has 250 seats. The BJP won 104 seats and the Congress managed to get just nine wards of the MCD.