Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Polls: Voting Date, Results And Other FAQs Answered

FAQs on Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Polls answered here:
What is the date for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Elections 2018?
Voting for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Elections 2018 will take place on February 24, 2018.
What is the result date Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Polls 2018?
The counting of votes for Ludhiana Civic Polls will take place on February 27, 2018.
In how many wards will the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Elections take place?
The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation polls will be held in 95 wards.
How many candidates are fighting the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Polls?
As many as 494 candidates are in the fray for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Elections.
What is the number of voters for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Polls?
Around 10.50 lakh voters are eligible cast their votes in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Elections. Among these voters, 5.67 lakh are men, 4.82 lakh are women, while 23 belong to the third gender.
Which are the major parties contesting in Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Elections?
A tight contest will take place between the SAD-BJP alliance, the Congress as well as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Ludhiana Civic Polls.
Comments
1153 polling stations have been set up for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation polls.