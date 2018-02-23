Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Polls: Voting Date, Results And Other FAQs Answered

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Polls that will be held on Saturday, February 24 in 95 wards. Results would be announced on February 27.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 23, 2018 19:12 IST
New Delhi:  Preparations are in full-swing for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Polls that will be held on Saturday, February 24. Government offices, corporations, boards and educational institutions in election areas will be shut on February 24 in lieu of Ludhiana Civic Polls, the Punjab government said. This special leave will be separate from other sanctioned leaves. By-polls will also be held in two wards in Payal and Jagraon Municipal Councils. The polling day and result day will be dry days in Ludhiana, Payal and Jagraon. Hotels, restaurants and clubs have been asked to not serve any liquor and all shops serving liquor will remain shut.

FAQs on Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Polls answered here:

What is the date for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Elections 2018?

Voting for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Elections 2018 will take place on February 24, 2018.

What is the result date Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Polls 2018?

The counting of votes for Ludhiana Civic Polls will take place on February 27, 2018.

In how many wards will the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Elections take place?

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation polls will be held in 95 wards.

How many candidates are fighting the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Polls?

As many as 494 candidates are in the fray for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Elections.

What is the number of voters for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Polls?

Around 10.50 lakh voters are eligible cast their votes in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Elections. Among these voters, 5.67 lakh are men, 4.82 lakh are women, while 23 belong to the third gender.

Which are the major parties contesting in Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Elections?

A tight contest will take place between the SAD-BJP alliance, the Congress as well as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Ludhiana Civic Polls.

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Elections will take place in how many polling stations?

1153 polling stations have been set up for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation polls.

