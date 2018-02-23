Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Polls: Voting Date, Results And Other FAQs Answered

Preparations are in full-swing for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Polls that will be held on Saturday, February 24. Government offices, corporations, boards and educational institutions in election areas will be shut on February 24 in lieu of Ludhiana Civic Polls, the Punjab government said. This special leave will be separate from other sanctioned leaves. By-polls will also be held in two wards in Payal and Jagraon Municipal Councils. The polling day and result day will be dry days in Ludhiana, Payal and Jagraon. Hotels, restaurants and clubs have been asked to not serve any liquor and all shops serving liquor will remain shut.Voting for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Elections 2018 will take place on February 24, 2018.The counting of votes for Ludhiana Civic Polls will take place on February 27, 2018.The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation polls will be held in 95 wards.As many as 494 candidates are in the fray for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Elections.Around 10.50 lakh voters are eligible cast their votes in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Elections. Among these voters, 5.67 lakh are men, 4.82 lakh are women, while 23 belong to the third gender.A tight contest will take place between the SAD-BJP alliance, the Congress as well as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Ludhiana Civic Polls.1153 polling stations have been set up for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation polls.