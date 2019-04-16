Lok Sabha Polls 2019: 3 Government Officials On Poll Duty Die In Road Accident In Rajasthan's Barmer

All three were residents of Barmer district.

Three government employees on election duty were killed after the truck they were travelling in overturned in Rajasthan's Barmer district, the police said today.

The officials were returning from Jaipur on Monday night when the truck overturned in Yalawas village along the Barmer-Jodhpur district border, Additional Divisional Commissioner Aslam Mehar said.

The dead officials were identified as Assistant Administrative Officer Kishan Lal Dabhi (55), Senior Assistant Chandra Prakash Soni (43) and Om Prakash (48), Mehar said, adding that all three were residents of Barmer district.

While Dabhi and Om Prakash died on the spot, Chandra Prakash succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur, police said.

The bodies were sent to Barmer after postmortem, they added.

