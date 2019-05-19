Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Votes, Has A Suggestion For Poll Body

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 2019: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar voted at a polling booth in Patna

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were among the early voters as polling began in 59 parliamentary constituencies across seven states this morning.

After casting his vote in Patna, Nitish Kumar said there should not be a "huge gap between two phases".

"The elections should wrap up early so that it is convenient for voters. It's very hot. The elections should be held in consultation between parties," Mr Kumar said. "The election should not be held over such a long duration. There was a long gap between each phase of voting. I will write to leaders of all parties to build a consensus on this," he added.

In Yogi Adityanath's stronghold of Gorakhpur, the BJP has fielded Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan

"Polling has begun for the last phase of the national election in the world's largest democracy. I am glad I am participating in this festival of democracy as I vote in Gorakhpur. People have made it clear that only those who work for public welfare will get elected again," Yogi Adityanath told reporters after voting.

Gorakhpur, which has been represented by Yogi Adityanath five times, had always been a BJP stronghold. However, the grand alliance in the state -- comprising the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) -- defeated it in a surprise upset in the bypolls held last year.

"It has been ensured that polling in the state (Uttar Pradesh), which sends maximum lawmakers to the parliament, has so far been peaceful," he said.

In the seventh phase, the ruling BJP has the most at stake; it won 30 of 59 seats in the 2014 polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Patna Sahib in Bihar are among the key seats polling in this phase.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.