'INDIA Alliance Will Wipe Out BJP From Ghaziabad To Ghazipur': Akhilesh Yadav

The BJP will be wiped out from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur, declared Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, just two days before the national elections are set to begin across the country. Mr Yadav, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by his side, said every promise made by the BJP turned out false and that the "wind from the West" would change the country in the first phase of elections.

"Today, we are in Ghaziabad and this time INDIA alliance will wipe out BJP from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur. Today, farmers are upset as all the promises of BJP turned out to be fake," said Mr Yadav.

Ghaziabad on Uttar Pradesh's western periphery votes on April 26 while voting in Ghazipur in eastern UP will be held on June 1.

The Pichde-Dalits-Alpasankhyaks (backward classes, Dalits, and minorities) combine will defeat the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, he asserted at a joint press conference.

"INDIA alliance is the new hope in the elections. As Rahul ji said that there are many things in his manifesto that can eradicate poverty. All political parties, especially the partners of the INDIA alliance, are saying that they will give MSP guarantee...the day the Indian government increases the income of the farmers, poverty will go away," said Mr Yadav.

Mr Yadav, who also extended wishes for Ram Navami, also said that the BJP has become the warehouse of the corrupt.

"Electoral bond exposed them. BJP has become the warehouse of corruption. They are not only taking corrupts (in their party) but also keeping the money earned by them," he added.

Mr Gandhi also targeted the BJP in his remarks, accusing the ruling party and its ideological mentor RSS of trying to destroy democracy. He also raised the issues of unemployment and poverty.

"I do not do prediction of seats. About 15-20 days ago, I used to think the BJP would win around 180 seats, but now I think they will get 150. We are getting reports from every state that we are improving. We have a very strong alliance in Uttar Pradesh and we will perform very well," said Mr Gandhi.

Mr Yadav is among the main opposition leaders in the INDIA alliance set up in 2023 to challenge the BJP in this year's elections. Besides him and Mr Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Uddhav Thackeray are also part of the mega pact.