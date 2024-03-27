Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chhindwara Constituency - A Congress Citadel In Hindi Heartland

Chhindwara constituency has traditionally stayed with Kamal Nath and family

Chhindwara parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh has long been a Congress stronghold. The constituency's allegiance to the Congress party has endured many elections, except for a notable upset in the 1997 by-election. The constituency has traditionally stayed with Kamal Nath and family.

Historical Context

Even in the aftermath of the 1977 Emergency, when the Congress suffered nationwide defeat, it managed to win in Chhindwara. However, in 1996, that fortress was also dented significantly when allegations surfaced against Kamal Nath in the Hawala scandal. Despite the controversy, the Congress fielded Alka Nath, Kamal Nath's wife, in the by-election, and she emerged victorious, though amid simmering public discontent.

Electorate Dynamics

Chhindwara's demographic landscape, with a rural-urban divide of 76% to 24%, comprises significant Scheduled Caste (11.1%) and Scheduled Tribe (36.8%) populations. The Hindu majority electorate (90%) further shapes the contours of this region.

The Upset of 1997

The tide turned momentarily in 1997 when BJP veteran Sunderlal Patwa won by a significant margin of 38,000 votes. Patwa capitalized on the resentment over Alka Nath's sudden resignation, painting it as an insult to women and galvanizing support around it. This marked the only instance when Congress lost the Chhindwara seat since the by-election of 1997.

Congress Resurgence and Continuity

Despite the setback in 1997, Congress swiftly reclaimed the Chhindwara seat in subsequent elections, with Kamal Nath, Alka Nath, and later Nakul Nath, securing victories and perpetuating the party's dominance. The constituency comprises seven assembly segments, all predominantly Congress-dominated.

Outlook for 2024

With Nakul Nath set to contest once again, inheriting the political legacy of his father and mother, the Congress faces a tough battle in Chhindwara.