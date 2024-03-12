Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 Facts About Yusuf Pathan, Trinamool Pick For Bengal Congress Stronghold

Yusuf Pathan is the elder of the Pathan siblings who have represented Team India. (File)

Former Team India cricketer Yusuf Pathan will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on a Trinamool Congress ticket from the Baharampur seat in West Bengal. Mr Pathan, who represented the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, is expected to face the Congress heavyweight Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a five-time MP from the constituency.

Here are 5 facts about Yusuf Pathan: