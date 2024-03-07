5 Facts About Bansuri Swaraj, BJPs Candidate For New Delhi Seat

Born on January 3, 1984, Bansuri Swaraj has been a lawyer for 15 years. She has been a member of the Bar Council of Delhi since 2007, specialising in contentious litigation across various judicial forums.

Ms Swaraj has an undergraduate degree in English Literature from the University of Warwick. She continued her legal studies at the BPP Law School in London, qualifying as a Barrister at Law. She was admitted to the bar by the Hon'ble Inn of Inner Temple. She completed her Master of Studies at St. Catherine's College, University of Oxford.

Bansuri Swaraj's legal expertise spans subjects like disputes involving contracts, real estate, tax, international commercial arbitrations and criminal trials. She has represented high-profile clients, contributing to her reputation in the legal field.

Bansuri Swaraj made headlines by speaking out against the AAP government in Delhi. In a press conference, she criticised the government, calling it "quarrelsome" and "useless." Her critique focused on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. She commended President Droupadi Murmu for approving the bill and believed that the Delhi administration would now follow the law.