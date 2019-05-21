Election 2019

"Spend A Day In Kedarnath": Uttarakhand Chief Minister To PM's Critics

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the opposition parties were making such remarks as they were upset over the exit poll results, which indicated that the people had backed PM Modi again.

All India | | Updated: May 21, 2019 18:35 IST
'Spend A Day In Kedarnath': Uttarakhand Chief Minister To PM's Critics

Trivendra Singh Rawat termed opposition criticism of PM Modi's Kedarnath visit "extremely unfortunate"


Dehradun: 

Uttarkhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Tuesday termed opposition criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kedarnath visit "extremely unfortunate" and challenged the critics to spend a day at the cave where Narendra Modi meditated.

"A media house has described the meditation cave as a state-of-the-art facility. I invite them to visit the cave and spend a day there. We will make preparations for their stay there," he said.

The chief minister said the opposition parties were making such remarks as they were upset over the exit poll results, which indicated that the people had backed PM Modi again.

He claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would get over 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

A day before polling ended, PM Modi visited Kedarnath. He spent several hours at the cave in meditation, an official said.

The next day, he visited Badrinath.

Opposition parties claimed that the publicity given to the visit to the holy shrines violated the poll code.

PM Modi had, however, sought permission from the Election Commission before his visit.



