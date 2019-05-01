Elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi's Response To Children Abusing PM Modi Splits Twitter

Priyanka Gandhi clamps her mouth in shock when a profanity crops up in the interaction with children

A video featuring Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and a group of children in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi has generated a buzz on social media. The Congress leader is seen clamping her mouth in shock when a profanity crops up in the interaction.

Priyanka Gandhi was campaigning in Amethi, the constituency of her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday when she came across a bunch of children apparently schooled to recite Congress-friendly slogans before her.

"Chowkidar chor hai, chowkidar chor hai," said the children, reciting Rahul Gandhi's catchphrase this election season to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi on alleged corruption in the Rafale deal.

Priyanka Gandhi looked on, amused, even nodding approvingly until the children let out an expletive for PM Modi. The Congress leader, her eyes widened, stopped them, saying: "Yeh wala nahin. Accha nahin lagega. Acche bachche bano (Not this one. It is not nice. Be good children)."

The boys then started shouting: "Rahul Gandhi zindabad."

The video has been widely shared, with varied reactions, depending on who's posting it.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, sharing the video, remarked: "Uncouth to the core. Imagine the filthiest of abuses that a Prime Minister has to endure from people whose only claim to fame is a nose. Lutyens outrage anyone????"

It was pointed out on Twitter that the Union Minister's video stopped before Priyanka Gandhi was seen shutting the children down.

Many others praised the Congress leader for stopping the children from abusing the Prime Minister, who is known to be one of the sharpest critics of the Gandhis.

AAP leader Alka Lamba posted: "I love her reaction... N Good She has Guided n Stopped the Children at the right time..."

In a counter to Rahul Gandhi's attacks, PM Modi has, during his rallies across India, referred to himself as a chowkidar - or watchman - tasked with protecting the country's borders and treasury.

