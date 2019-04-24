PM Modi Addresses Rally In Jharkhand: Highlights

PM Modi is now addressing a rally at Lohardaga in Jharkhand.

After the third and largest phase of the national election yesterday where polling took place in 117 seats in 13 states and two Union Territories, PM Modi is now addressing a rally at Lohardaga in Jharkhand.

In a conversation with Akshay Kumar, the PM Modi today shared a light moment with the actor and spoke about his likes and life in general. Dubbed a "non-political interview", short teasers of the interaction were released to the media on Tuesday. He called his journey to the post of Prime Minister "unnatural" and unreal.

The fourth phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha election will take place across 71 parliamentary constituencies in nine states on 29 April.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's Rallies: