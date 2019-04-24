PM Modi Addresses Rally In Jharkhand: Highlights

After the third and largest phase of the national election yesterday where polling took place in 117 seats in 13 states and two Union Territories, PM Modi is now addressing a rally at Lohardaga in Jharkhand.
In a conversation with Akshay Kumar, the PM Modi today shared a light moment with the actor and spoke about his likes and life in general. Dubbed a "non-political interview", short teasers of the interaction were released to the media on Tuesday. He called his journey to the post of Prime Minister "unnatural" and unreal.
The fourth phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha election will take place across 71 parliamentary constituencies in nine states on 29 April.
Here are the highlights of PM Modi's Rallies:
- You saw two days ago how terrorists in Sri Lanka were bombing the church and other major places in the holy day of Easter. Terrorists take hundreds of lives on the day that reminds him of the message of Lord Jesus.
- In Delhi, if you have a strong government, we have been able to overcome Naxalism-Maoism today. The result of the BJP-NDA government's efforts is that there is a huge decline in the number of naxal affected districts in the country.
- In Jharkhand also, you are feeling that the areas where people were scared of getting out of the house earlier in the day, the conditions are now rapidly changing.
- Today terrorists know if they do something Modi will hunt them in hell also.
- Yesterday, there was a magnificent, lively scene that had to be seen. The entire Ranchi city stood up and blessed.
- The opposition used to abuse Modi but since yesterday they have started to abuse EVMs. It seems they have decided to pin the blame of the loss on EVMs, just like a student whose exam doesn't go well comes home and gives excuses like pen was not good etc.
- After three-phase polling and the voting for 300 seats, the opposition has no option but to openly accept.
- After yesterday's election, the faces of the opponents are hanging. They have also accepted that Modi government will return to power once again.