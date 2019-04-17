MNS Activist Seeks Case Against Smriti Irani For 'False' Info On Degrees

Rupali Patil-Thombare alleged Smriti Irani gave false educational information in her election affidavit.

An activist of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has moved a Pune court seeking registration of a case against Union minister Smriti Irani for allegedly giving false information about her educational qualification in her election affidavits.

The activist, Rupali Patil-Thombare, filed the private complaint in the court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) B S Gaikwad Tuesday.

A private complaint is filed when the applicant wants an order to police to probe the matter.

Ms Patil said a case should be registered against Smriti Irani for cheating and breach of trust

In the affidavit accompanying her nomination for Amethi Lok Sabha seat this time, Smriti Irani did not mention that she had completed her graduation, but in 2004, she had mentioned that she did her BA from Delhi University in 1996, Ms Patil alleged.

The MNS activist said that the court has reserved the order on her plea.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.