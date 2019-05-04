PM To Address Poll Rally, Rahul Gandhi To Address Party Workers In UP Today: General Elections 2019 Live Updates

PM Modi will address rallies in UP and Bihar today. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be in Uttar Pradesh today ahead of the fifth phase of the national elections to be held in 51 constituencies across seven states.

In Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi will address poll rallies in the afternoon in Pratapgarh and Basti. He will then head to Valmiki Nagar in Bihar. Rahul Gandhi will address Mahila Workers meeting in Korwa in Amethi.

BJP chief Amit Shah will also be addressing election rallies in UP's Fatehpur this afternoon. Mr Shah is also scheduled to hold election meets in Amethi, a Congress stronghold, apart from Govindgarh in Madhya Pradesh and Paschim Vihar in Delhi.

The fifth phase of national elections will be held in 51 Lok Sabha seats on Monday. In UP, 14 Lok Sabha seats will vote in the fifth phase; voting will be also be held in five seats in Bihar. Today is the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase.

