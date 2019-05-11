Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Key Candidates Contesting In Phase 6 - 10 Points

Elections 2019: Sheila Dikshit is invoking the work done during her three terms.

Over 10.17 crore voters across seven states will decide the fate of the candidates contesting in the 59 seats that will go to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections today. Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia are among the 979 candidates contesting in this phase. In Delhi, where all the seven seats are voting today, the heads of the state unit of the BJP, Congress and AAP are contesting each other in the same seat.