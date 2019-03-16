Janata Dal Secular's Danish Ali Joins Mayawati's Party Ahead Of Polls

Danish Ali was welcomed in the party by senior BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra.

General Secretary of HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular), Danish Ali made a surprising move today as he joined former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Lucknow today. He was welcomed in the party by senior BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra. It is likely that Danish Ali is fielded for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources have told NDTV that Mr Ali is shifting as an understanding between the JDS and the BSP to win a seat in Uttar Pradesh.

HD Deve Gowda's party rules in Karnataka in alliance with the Congress, but doesn't have presence in the northern state. Contesting from Mayawati's party may increase his chances of getting elected.

Talking about his move to quit JD(S), Mr Ali said that the JDS didn't have a large organisational structure in Uttar Pradesh, which sends most lawmakers to parliament in the country.

"JD(S) doesn't have a large organisational structure in UP. Despite all my efforts I could not have raised it (JDS) in my 'janmabhoomi, my 'karmabhoomi'....The way in which there is a threat to constitution today, it has become essential to use our energy with a strong leadership," he said in a statement.

Mayawati would decide his role in the party, Mr Mishra said.

"We are very happy that Danish Ali left JDS and joined our party today. We welcome him wholeheartedly. His addition will definitely strengthen our party's public base," he told news agency ANI.

"Mayawati will decide the further course of action in reference to Danish Ali's move ahead in BSP," he added.

The Congress is in alliance with JDS but is contesting polls against Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav's alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

With inputs from ANI

