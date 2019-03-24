In Andhra's Araku Constituency Congress Pits Daughter Against Father

The Congress in a smart move gave the party's ticket for Araku constituency to Shruti Devi.

Congress on Sunday fielded Shruti Devi from Araku Lok Sabha constituency pitting her against her father Vairicharla Kishore Chandra Deo who left Congress to joined Telugu Desam Party (TDP) weeks ago.

Vairicharla Kishore Chandra Deo joined TDP in the presence of N Chandrababu Naidu on February 24.

The Congress party, however, in a smart move gave the party's ticket for Araku constituency to daughter - Shruti Devi.

Mr Kishore Chandra Deo is a six-time Member of Parliament and a former Union Minister, while her daughter is a New Delhi-based lawyer and social activist.

Araku is a Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved constituency, formed in 2008.

In 2009, Kishore Chandra Deo won the seat but in 2014, he lost the seat in the strong anti-incumbency against Congress due to backlash over the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Just ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, Mr Kishore Chandra Deo joined TDP.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.