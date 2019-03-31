From Gujarat, BJP Announces 4 More Candidates; Drops 3 Lawmakers

BJP is yet to announce candidates for Mehsana, Surat and Ahmedabad (East).

The BJP today announced four more candidates from Gujarat for the Lok Sabha elections today, dropping its three sitting lawmakers.

Bharatsinh Dabhi, sitting legislator from Kheralu assembly constituency will contest from Patan while Geeta Rathwa, a district panchayat member for the last five terms, will be the BJP candidate from Chhota Udepur (ST).

Mitesh Patel, a district-level treasurer in the BJP, will fight from Anand.

The three will replace sitting MPs Liladhar Vaghela from Patan, Ramsinh Rathwa from Chhota Udepur (ST) and Dilip Patel from Anand.

Junagadh Member of Parliament Rajesh Chudasama has been renominated from the same seat. Liladhar Vaghela had declined to contest the April-May Lok Sabha polls citing poor health.

The ruling party has so far announced candidates for 23 out of the state's 26 seats.

It is yet to announce candidates for Mehsana, Surat and Ahmedabad (East) Lok Sabha seats, the last held by actor-politician Paresh Rawal who refused to contest this time.

The BJP, while announcing candidates for the 23 Lok Sabha seats, has dropped eight sitting MPs.

Apart from the three dropped Sunday, the other five are party patriarch LK Advani from Gandhinagar, Haribhai Chaudhary from Banaskantha, Probandar''s Vitthal Radadiya, Devjibhai Fatepura from Surendranagar and Prabhatsinh Chauhan from Panchmahal.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.