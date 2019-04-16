'Would've Removed His Trousers': Bengal BJP Chief Threatens Poll Official

Dilip Ghosh was upset after a Ram Navami hoarding containing his poster was removed (File Photo)

The Election Commission has slapped a show cause notice on West Bengal's BJP chief and Lok Sabha candidate Dilip Ghosh for threatening to take off the trousers of a poll panel official who had removed a Ram Navami hoarding containing his poster.

"We have taken notice of his comment. He has been served a show cause notice," an Election Commission official told reporters in Kolkata.

Mr Ghosh, who is the BJP candidate from Medinipur constituency, was upset after the hoarding was removed in Paschim Medinipur district.

The Election Commission officials had taken off the hoarding as it was "put up in violation of the Model Code of Conduct".

An angry Mr Ghosh, then said: "Had it been done in my presence, I would have removed the trousers of the poll official".

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.