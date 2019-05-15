Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP's Tajinder Bagga Trends As He Claims 2 am Arrest Over Kolkata Rally Violence

Tajinder Bagga slammed Trinamool's Derek O'Brien saying nobody took him seriously.

Tajinder Bagga, Delhi BJP spokesperson, alleged today that he was arrested at 2 am in Kolkata hours after the Amit Shah roadshow that ended in clashes, arson and vandalism of a statue of iconic Bengali reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. He said the police dragged him away in the early hours of Wednesday, though he had nothing to do with the violence. A photo apparently of him sitting at a police station was shared on social media from BJP accounts.

BJP's IT in-charge Amit Malviya alleged that several BJP leaders were detained late at night on the orders of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

As #freeTajinderBagga trended on Twitter for the better part of the day, Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress questioned why the Delhi politician was in Kolkata at the time of the clashes, using it to support its allegation that the BJP brought in outsiders to stir trouble in Bengal.

"Anybody can come and do a procession, but what were the outsiders doing? Who is this fellow Tajinder Bagga? Who is he? He was arrested, is he not the same guy who slapped lawyer Prashant Bhushan in Delhi? You have taken in your outsider goons," said Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien.

Tajinder Bagga hit back at Mr O'Brien, saying no one took him seriously. "I challenge him to prove that I was within 500 metres of the spot where the violence broke out. I will quit politics if I am proved wrong or else he should quit if he fails to prove the charge," he told news agency ANI.

