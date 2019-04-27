Amarinder Singh, Wife Preneet Kaur Declare Assets Worth Nearly 65 Crores

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Amarinder Singh has declared movable assets of Rs 5.73 crore

While their political opponents Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD) declared combined assets of a whopping Rs 217 crore, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his wife Preneet Kaur on Friday declared assets of nearly Rs 65 crore.

Amarinder Singh has declared movable assets of Rs 5.73 crore and immovable assets of Rs 53 crore. Preneet Kaur has declared total assets of Rs 5.48 crore.

While she possesses jewellery (gold, diamonds and silver) worth Rs 35 lakh, Amarinder Singh has jewellery worth Rs 73 crore.

Preneet Kaur is the Congress candidate for the Patiala Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

A three-time Lok Sabha lawmaker, she lost in 2014 to then Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Dharam Vira Gandhi.

Amarinder Singh and Preneet Kaur come from the erstwhile royal family of Patiala.

