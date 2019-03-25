AAP Burns Copies Of BJP's 2014 Poll Manifesto Over Delhi Statehood Row

In all 70 Assembly seats, the copies of the manifesto were burnt.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday burnt the copies of BJP's special 2014 manifesto, which had promised full statehood to the national capital, at least 3,000 locations across the city-state.

"Today, office-bearers of the Aam Aadmi Party organised a programme for burning the BJP's 2014 manifesto at 3,000 places in their respective areas," read the statement released by AAP.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were the first to set the copies of manifesto on fire. In all 70 Assembly seats, the copies of the manifesto were burnt.

AAP has claimed that in the last five years, all the seven BJP MPs had never raised the issue of full statehood in the Parliament.

"Seven MPs of BJP have betrayed the people of Delhi and did not demand a complete state for Delhi even once in the House in the last five years," the statement further read.

