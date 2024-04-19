'Bengal Is New Bihar': BJP Leader's Big Remark On 1st Phase Poll Violence

Agnimitra Paul is contesting the Lok Sabha polls as BJP's candidate in Medinipur

Amid reports of violence from West Bengal on the first day of polling for Lok Sabha election, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul has said "Bengal has turned into Bihar" and alleged that the Trinamool Congress is trying to silence opponents by "threatening or murdering".

Three seats in north Bengal are voting in the first phase -- Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. Sporadic incidents of violence were reported in Cooch Behar, where workers of the BJP and Trinamool clashed. Both sides have filed scores of complaints relating to violence and voter intimidation. A senior polling officer, however, said they have received some complaints, but they got no reports of violence, reported news agency PTI.

VIDEO | Here's what BJP leader Agnimitra Paul (@paulagnimitra1) said on sporadic violence in West Bengal during first phase voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.



"A few years back we used to see such things in Bihar, but Bengal has turned into new Bihar, new Kashmir. Booth… pic.twitter.com/vz0yu6qN3i — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 19, 2024

At 3 pm, eight hours after voting began, the seats had recorded 66.3 turnout. All three Bengal seats polling today are reserved -- Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri for Scheduled Castes and Alipurduar for Scheduled Tribes. Among the high-profile candidates is Union Minister Nisith Pramanik, contesting for BJP in Cooch Behar.

In a video statement shared by PTI, Ms Paul said, "A few years back we used to see such things in Bihar, but Bengal has turned into new Bihar, new Kashmir. Booth president is being kidnapped. Booth rigging is being done. Opponents have to be silenced...either by threatening or murdering... this is Mamata Banerjee's politics in West Bengal."

Ms Paul, MLA from Asansol South, is contesting the Lok Sabha polls as BJP's candidate in Medinipur.

Ms Paul's remark is a part of the political blame game that has started in the wake of the violence.

"The BJP, along with central forces, has unleashed a reign of terror to rig the elections. Our workers are being harassed and beaten," north Bengal Development minister and Trinamool leader Udayan Guha told PTI.

The BJP denied the allegations and claimed that they were targeted in many areas. "The TMC, sensing defeat, is trying to intimidate voters. BJP workers have been assaulted in various areas. Wherever Udayan Guha goes, he provokes people to indulge in violence. In many places, even mediapersons have been assaulted," Mr Pramanik told the media.

In a social media post, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged voters to vote to "prevent infiltration and corruption".

"Voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections is ongoing in West Bengal today. I appeal to the people to vote for a government that will ensure poverty alleviation schemes at the grassroots level, prevent infiltration and corruption, and provide justice and security for women," he posted on X.

In response, Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh said it is the job of the Home Minister's office and the BSF to stop infiltration.

"People of Bengal are voting for @AITCofficial because 1) Projects of @MamataOfficial are the best in poverty alleviation. The Center is not paying the dues. 2) It is the job of Amit Shah's office and BSF to prevent infiltration. 3) When it comes to corruption, BJP is the best. 4) TMC respects women, unlike BJP-ruled states where incidents such as Unnao, Hathras, and Prayagraj have occurred," he posted.