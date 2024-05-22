'Stop Campaign Speeches That May Divide Society': Poll Body Directs BJP

The Election Commission, criticised over what many called its soft handling of the BJP and its leaders, today read the Riot Act to the ruling party as well as the Opposition for campaigning along the lines of caste, community, language, and religion.

The party in power at the election time has extra responsibility. No unlimited extra space should go to the opposition either, the Commission said.

The BJP has been asked to stop campaign speeches that may divide society.

"India' socio-cultural milieu is an enduring preserve cannot be made a casualty to elections," the Commission said ahead of the last two phases of election. The two big parties are not allowed to weaken the heritage of quality electoral experience of Indian voter, the poll body said.