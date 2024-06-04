'In Democracy, Voice Of God Is Voice Of People': Kiren Rijiju On Election Results

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju thanked the people of Arunachal for the BJP's win

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju today told NDTV Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought peace and prosperity in India, and the NDA government will ensure India's growth story gets momentum. HIs comments come as the Election Commission's trends showed him leading by 96,000 votes to his nearest rival and Congress leader Nabam Tuki.

"Congress has been reduced to a very insignificant party in many states," Mr Rijiju said, despite a surprise Congress surge in states where they were least expected to win many seats.

"You can't compare NDA and the (Opposition bloc) INDIA. They aren't even a proper alliance," he told NDTV.

"Modi ji's policy and style of functioning is he believes in sabka sath sabka vikas. Modi ji has brought together the entire NDA. It is the ability of Modi ji to take everyone along," Mr Rijiju said.

On the vote counting in Arunachal, he said the BJP is completely winning the election.

"In other states, there seems to be some trend which are totally against what we expected. But overall the mood and support base of entire the NDA, the clear-cut case is PM Modi will return for a third consecutive time. It's historic," Mr Rijiju said.

"In a democracy, the voice of God is the voice of people. We will humbly accept whatever the results are," he said.

In Arunachal East Lok Sabha seat, BJP's sitting MP Tapir Gao is leading by over 31,000 votes over his nearest rival Bosiram Siram of the Congress.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won both the seats by a margin of over one lakh votes.