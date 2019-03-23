TRS Lawmaker's Son To Contest Against KCR's Daughter Kavitha

K Kavitha is contesting from Nizamabad (File)

D Aravind, who is the son of TRS Rajya Sabha lawmaker D Srinivas, is set to contest from Nizamabad on the BJP ticket and will face Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha.

Speaking to ANI, Aravind, who recently joined the party, said: "I have become an admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He influences the youth pretty well and no leader like Modi Ji has ever existed in India before. My grandfather was associated with the Jana Sangh party. Later my father was inspired by Indira Gandhi and joined the Congress party. I was inspired by Modi Ji and now I have joined BJP."

He said that the people here were benefitted by the policies and schemes initiated by the BJP-led centre.

"The (TRS) government in Telangana is scared to implement the BJP's schemes. They take the funds from the BJP and will not give credit to them," Aravind claimed.

Launching an attack on the TRS government, Aravind said: "Farmers are not getting their minimum prices and I have also protested several times demanding minimum price for their farms. About 40,000 farmers are now not growing sugarcane and shifted to paddy farming after the TRS government closed Nizams sugar factory after coming into power in 2014."

He added: "TRS MP Kavitha has promised that the sugarcane factory in Nizamabad will be re-opened but the factory has been shut till now. She just stages a drama in front of the media. The Narendra Modi government has fixed MSP to all farmers. We have met central leaders like (BJP General Secretary) Ram Madhav and (Home Minister) Rajnath Singh. We highlighted them about the problems of the farmers growing turmeric. We also met NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar on this issue."

Alleging that Kavitha was a corrupt politician, Aravind claimed that she never understood the problems of Nizamabad people. "Farmers are completely neglected under the TRS government," he said.

Revealing that Madhav will attend a public meeting in Armoor on March 25, he said: "We have information that PM Narendra Modi will organise a public meeting in Nizamabad," Aravind said.

Aravind's father D Srinivas was a former president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee and served as a minister in the erstwhile Congress government in united Andhra Pradesh. Aravind's younger brother D Sanjay is a part of the TRS party.

