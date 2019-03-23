'RM Lohia Would Be Horrified...': PM Attacks Congress, Samajwadi Party

PM Modi said "anti-Congressism" was in Dr Lohia's heart and soul (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp attack at regional parties as he said it was "ironic and reprehensible" that those who claim to be the followers of socialist political leader Ram Manohar Lohia were making efforts to form an "opportunistic Maha Milawat or adulteration alliances" with the Congress.

PM Modi said "anti-Congressism" was in Dr Lohia's heart and soul. "Yet, today those parties that falsely claim to be Dr. Lohia's followers are desperate to form an opportunistic Maha Milawat or adulteration alliances with the same Congress. It is both ironical and reprehensible," he wrote in a blog.

The Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal-Secular, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal, which will merge with the RJD after the Lok Sabha polls, were some of the parties formed on socialist ideology.

The Congress was snubbed by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav when he announced an alliance with Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh for the April-May national election.

The Congress's plan to stitch a grand alliance was not successful anywhere, expect in Bihar, where the party has finalised poll partnership with Lalu Yadav's party.

"In his works, Dr. Lohia called for complete equality between men and women. But, neck deep in vote bank politics, it was parties that dishonestly claim to be Dr. Lohia's followers that opposed the NDA Government's move to abolish the inhuman practice of Triple Talaq," PM Modi wrote in his blog titled "Remembering Dr Lohia".

Akhilesh Yadav attacked the government last month for giving nod to re-issue the contentious triple talaq ordinance.

"These parties are experts at grabbing power, looting as much as possible and exploiting others. Poor people, Tribals, Dalits, OBCs and women are not safe in their rule because these parties give a free run to criminals and anti-social elements," PM Modi wrote.

He also attacked the Congress, saying Dr Lohia knew how "disastrous" the Congress was. "In 1962 he said, 'During the Congress regime neither agriculture and industry nor the army has improved'," the PM said.

"These words can accurately describe even subsequent Congress regimes, where farmers were harassed, industry was discouraged (except if they belonged to friends and relatives of Congress leaders) and national security was ignored," he added.

PM Modi is extensively using social media and blogs to attack his opponent in the election season. In Wednesday's blog, PM alleged that the Congress didn't believe in internal democracy.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had shot off a stinging rebuttal, saying "PM should stop thinking people are fools".

With inputs from agencies

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.