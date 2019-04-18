101-Year-Old Man Casts Vote In Bihar, Urges Others To Follow Suit

He said he has been voting since 1952, when the first general elections were held. (Representational)

Leaning on a stick for support, centenarian Nand Kishore Agarwal arrived at his assigned polling booth to cast his vote on Thursday and advised the next generation voters to follow his example.

Clad in a white dhoti and kurta, Mr Agarwal exercised his franchise at a college under Kishanganj Lok Sabha seat around 9 am, saying voting is a "national duty" for him.

Mr Agrawal said he is 101 years of age though his voter ID card says he was 74 as on January 1, 1974.

He said he has been voting since 1952, when the first general elections were held.

"I was 34 during the 1952 elections. It was an unforgettable experience. I have been casting my vote since then but that memory remains as fresh as ever," Mr Agrawal said.

"It is our national duty to cast our votes. Participation in the electoral exercise is a must to ensure the nation's progress. I would be happy if younger ones draw inspiration from my example," he said.

