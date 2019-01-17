Ahead Of "United India" Rally, Mamata Banerjee Predicts BJP Fortune

Election 2019: Mamata Banerjee said Saturday's rally will be a mega meeting of anti-BJP parties

Regional parties and not the Congress would be the decision-makers in the coming Lok Sabha elections, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made it clear today. That Ms Banerjee wants regional parties to have a greater role on the national stage is known. But today, she made it plain, stating emphatically that the regional parties could end up winning more seats that the BJP or the Congress. It would give them the leverage to decide on the top post, she hinted.

"I don't think the BJP will get more than 125 (seats), Congress - I don't know. The Federal parties would be the decision factor this time," Ms Banerjee told reporters during an examination of the Brigade Parade, the Ground Zero of Saturday's mega rally.

The Bengal Chief Minster has cast the rally - which dubbed "United India rally" -- as a mega meeting of the anti-BJP opposition parties.

Only a few regional leaders have been left out - prominent among them are Odisha's Naveen Patnaik and Telangana's K Chandrashekar Rao, who has undertaken to build a non-Congress, non-BJP Federal Front.

The Congress is participating in Ms Banerjee's rally. Though party chief Rahul Gandhi is skipping the event, the Congress will be represented by senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

The other key leader skipping it is Mayawati, though she is sending her top lieutenant Satish Mishra.

Both leaders are seen as probables for the Prime Minister's post, though the opposition, on paper, is taking a wait and see approach. Ms Banerjee also could be in the running, her party has indicated, pointing to her vast experience both in politics and governance.

For now, the rally, Ms Banerjee said, would provide an opportunity to the leaders to speak freely - "Freedom of expression" as she called it - and listen to each other. "I will listen to all points of view... we will not foist our ideology on anybody,": the Chief Minister said.

Asked about the criticism that the opposition lacks unity, Ms Banerjee said, "Don't worry, every political party have their own political line. (In) every state they have a political compulsion... mahagathbandhan will be alliance of people and all political parties".

Those expected to attend include former prime minister HD Devegowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy; Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Sharad Pawar and Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav.