General Election 2019- Violence Only In Bengal In All Six Phases Of Polls, Says Amit Shah: Live Updates

General elections 2019: Violence broke out during a roadshow by BJP chief Amit Shah in Kolkata

BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday accused West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress of indulging in violence in the state and alleged that the Election Commission has been a "mute spectator".

The Election Commission will hold a review meeting with observers and Kolkata chief electoral officers for the last phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 19.

The review meeting, to be held via video conference, comes a day after BJP and Trinamool Congress workers fought pitched battles on streets of Kolkata during a massive road show by saffron party president Amit Shah.

The violence started on Tuesday evening at the gates of Calcutta University. Some students in the campus allegedly shouted anti-BJP slogans and BJP supporters rushed at them with rods. Policemen stepped in to prevent a clash.

