General Election 2019- Violence Only In Bengal In All Six Phases Of Polls, Says Amit Shah: Live Updates

BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday accused West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress of indulging in violence in the state and alleged that the Election Commission has been a "mute spectator".
The Election Commission will hold a review meeting with observers and Kolkata chief electoral officers for the last phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 19.
The review meeting, to be held via video conference, comes a day after BJP and Trinamool Congress workers fought pitched battles on streets of Kolkata during a massive road show by saffron party president Amit Shah.
The violence started on Tuesday evening at the gates of Calcutta University. Some students in the campus allegedly shouted anti-BJP slogans and BJP supporters rushed at them with rods. Policemen stepped in to prevent a clash.
Here are the live updates:
- Today is the saddest press conference we have held.
- Saddest for all of us to see the streets of Kolkata, there is anger and there is shock.
- The president of the BJP does what he does with his goons, who he hired from outside Bengal.
- What happened yesterday hurt the very ethos of Bengal.
- Just look at the pictures, what else can I say, what else can I do.
- You want to do a procession, please do that.
- Anyone can come and hold processions, but stick to that. Don't bring outside goons.
- Look at these videos. These are authentic videos, we are putting it on record and we will be taking them to the Election Commission this afternoon.
- You have all seen what is happening in this video and what happened yesterday.
- This video establishes that not only did they do all this with hired goons, but it also proves that Amit Shah is a liar.
- Vidyasagar was a social activist, a reformer, a writer. He was a leader of Bengal's Renaissance.
- The media is trying to verify the authenticity of tapes, where slogans can be heard "Vidyasagar shesh, where is the josh?" (Vidyasagar finished, where is the josh?)
- We are convinced that the central forces are in hand-in-glove with the BJP.
- Central forces are on the same page with the BJP.
- People in uniform you see here (in photos)... these people pretend by wearing uniform... you see the same people sitting elsewhere in plain clothes...
- These people (forces) are also constantly telling people "BJP ko vote do, BJP ko vote do"... they are working for the BJP
- Six phases of elections are over and there have been no incidents of violence anywhere except West Bengal.
- I want to tell Mamata Banerjee that she is fighting on 42 seats, BJP is fighting in all the states.
- If only Bengal is facing violence, Trinamool is to be blamed for it.
- PM Modi's posters have been torn, My posters were torn, yet BJP workers were calm.
- The roadshow started and support was overwhelming. There were so many people and it was a peacefully rally.
- On Vidyasagar statue allegation, we were outside.
- Who went inside to break the statue? TMC workers were inside. So who broke it?
- It's a conspiracy by TMC to gain sympathy
- The gate of the room was never broken
- The sort of public support we have seen in Bengal for the BJP shows what people want.
- 60 political activists have been killed in Panchayat polls in Bengal. Nowhere else has such a thing has happened.
- I also want to say that Election Commissioner has turned into a mute spectator. They should actively intervene
- We don't care if the opposition parties want to form a federal front to choose a leader of opposition
- I just want to say if CRPF was not there, I could not have survived the violence
- If Mamata Banerjee has nothing to hide, a probe should be ordered into the violence.
- This is not violence, This is an attack.
- Violence, arson and the vandalising of an iconic statue of 19th century reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar marked a sharp escalation in the acrimonious election battle for Bengal after BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata on Tuesday.
- The Election Commission will hold a video conference with poll observers in West Bengal at 11:30 am today.
- Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool and the BJP accuse each other of smashing the statue, which is one of the most evocative symbols of renaissance in Bengal.
- The BJP has taken the fight to Delhi, complaining to the Election Commission and also planning a protest.
- Mamata Banerjee pledged a reply to what she call a "huge shame" as her party men added Vidyasagar's image to their Twitter accounts.