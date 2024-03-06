Lok Sabha 2024: Wayanad - A Scenic Constituency With Congress's Stronghold

In the 2019 elections, Congress's Rahul Gandhi secured a significant victory in Wayanad

The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the north of Kerala is known for its picturesque landscape, historical sites, and rich tribal diversity. The constituency shares its borders with Karnataka. Politically, Wayanad has long been a stronghold of the Congress (INC) since it was formed after the redrawing of constituencies in 2008.

Political Dynamics

In the 2019 general elections, Rahul Gandhi from the Congress secured a significant victory in Wayanad, winning by a staggering margin of 4,31,770 votes over his nearest competitor, PP Suneer of the CPI. Mr Gandhi's victory marked one of Kerala's largest margins, reaffirming Wayanad's loyalty to the Congress. However, the constituency was in limbo briefly when Mr Gandhi was convicted in the "Modi surname" defamation case. His Lok Sabha membership was subsequently restored after the Supreme Court put his conviction on hold.

Demographic Composition

Wayanad has a diverse demographic composition, with a predominantly rural electorate - 93 per cent. Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) constitute 7 per cent and 9.3 per cent of the electorate, respectively. Religious demographics are equally balanced, with Hindus, Muslims, and Christians each constituting around 40 per cent, 40 per cent, and 20 per cent of the population.

Electoral Landscape

Since its establishment post the 2008 delimitation, Wayanad has been held by the Congress. The constituency comprises seven assembly constituencies spanning three districts: Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram. The political landscape includes a mix of Congress, CPI(M), Indian Union Muslim League, and Left Democratic Front legislators, reflecting the diverse political dynamics within the constituency.

Wayanad is a pivotal Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, characterised by its scenic beauty and significant political influence.