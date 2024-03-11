Lok Sabha 2024: Bhopal - BJP Stronghold Amidst Vibrant Political Landscape

Bhopal, the vibrant city known for its rich cultural heritage and political significance, has once again emerged as a focal point in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Founded by Afghan soldier Dost Muhammad Khan 316 years ago, Bhopal flourished as a prominent Muslim state until independence. Notably, from 1819 to 1926, the city was ruled by four influential Begums, with Qudsia Begum being its first female ruler and Sultan Jahan Begum its last.

The Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency has been a bastion for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 1989. Leaders like Sushil Chandra, Maimuna Sultan, Shankar Dayal Sharma, Uma Bharti, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, and Kailash Joshi have left their mark on this prestigious seat. The BJP's dominance is evident in the electoral statistics, with the party consistently securing victory, while the Congress has only managed to clinch the seat seven times. In 1980, former President Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma represented Bhopal in the Lok Sabha.

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections were particularly noteworthy as they witnessed a high-stakes battle between senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh and BJP's controversial candidate Pragya Singh Thakur. Dubbed as the 'laboratory of Hindutva,' Bhopal became the epicenter of a fierce political contest. Ultimately, Pragya Thakur, clad in saffron attire, emerged victorious with a significant margin of 3,64,000 votes. This victory underscored the BJP's stronghold in the region.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, Bhopal remains a crucial constituency. With BJP's Alok Sharma as its candidate, the party aims to continue its winning streak. The electoral demographics paint a picture of Bhopal's diverse electorate, with 79% urban and 21% rural population. Hindus constitute the majority with 75%, followed by Muslims at 20%.

Over the years, Bhopal has witnessed fluctuations in voter turnout. While the turnout was relatively low in 2004 and 2009, it surged to 65.70% in the 2019 elections, reflecting the electorate's increasing engagement in the democratic process.

As the political landscape evolves, Bhopal reaffirms its status as a pivotal constituency, with the BJP maintaining its stronghold amidst dynamic electoral dynamics.