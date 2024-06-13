Lok Sabha 2024: 99% Ministers in Modi 3.0 Are Crorepati, 39% Have Criminal Cases

PM Modi and 71 Modi 3.0 ministers took the oath of office in a grand ceremony on June 9 (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was sworn in for his third consecutive term on Sunday, June 9, along with 71 ministers, has introduced a cabinet that includes prominent figures such as Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, ML Khattar, HD Kumaraswamy, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rajeev Ranjan Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Dr Virendra Kumar.

Members From Allies Sworn-in

Leaders from coalition partners have also been inducted into the cabinet. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, HAM (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', TDP's K Ram Mohan Naidu, and LJP-RV leader Chirag Paswan took oath as cabinet ministers. The five allies secured one cabinet berth each, reflecting the coalition's broad base.

Age and Educational Status

The age distribution among the new ministers shows a blend of experience and youthful vigor. Ministers range in age from 31 to 80 years, with 47 ministers (66%) aged between 51 and 70. Additionally, 11 ministers (15%) have studied only till Class 12, while 57 (80%) have a graduate or a higher degree. Three ministers are diploma holders.

The youngest member of the cabinet is K Ram Mohan Naidu from the Telugu Desam Party, who at 36, serves as the Union Civil Aviation Minister. Mr Naidu secured a third consecutive victory from the Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

Criminal History of Ministers

A significant concern highlighted in the new council is the number of ministers with declared criminal cases. Of the 71 ministers analysed, 28 (39%) have criminal cases against them. This includes 19 ministers (27%) with serious criminal charges such as attempted murder, kidnapping, and crimes against women. Notably, Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, and Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education and the Development of the North Eastern Region, have cases related to attempted murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, five ministers face cases related to crimes against women.

Financial Backgrounds of Ministers

The new ministry is predominantly composed of wealthy individuals. An astonishing 70 out of the 71 ministers (99%) are crorepati. The average assets of these ministers are valued at Rs 107.94 crore, with six ministers declaring assets exceeding Rs 100 crore. This concentration of wealth among the ministers underscores the financial disparity within the political landscape.