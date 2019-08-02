Highlights: Ayodhya Mediation Fails, Supreme Court Orders Daily Hearing From August 6

All India | Posted by | Updated: August 02, 2019 14:56 IST
Highlights: Ayodhya Mediation Fails, Supreme Court Orders Daily Hearing From August 6

The mediation process in the Ayodhya temple-mosque case has failed, the Supreme Court said today. The top court has ordered daily hearing will begin from August 6 in the decades-old dispute. "We got the report and perused. Mediation didn't result in any kind of settlement. So we have to commence hearing from August 6," Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Sources had earlier said that the three-member panel appointed by the Supreme Court to consult with various groups and discuss a solution to the dispute "did its best to arrive at a consensus" but "some parties" did not agree to the mediation.

The Supreme Court had given the panel, which was set up in March this year, time till Thursday to submit its report.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by the Chief Justice had, on July 11, sought an update on the mediation and said they could start day-to-day hearings from July 25 if there was no merit in continuing the process. The panel had been granted time till August 15 but the court, acting on the request of one of the litigants, said it would decide whether mediation should continue.

The top court had last year referred the decades-old dispute for mediation and set up the panel. The panel has been tasked by the court to hold consultations to explore a potential avenue for an amicable settlement. The other two members of the panel are spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

The dispute involves the site in Ayodhya where the 16th-century Babri mosque stood before it was razed in 1992 by Hindu activists who believe that it was built on the ruins of an ancient temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram. In riots following the mosque demolition, 2,000 people died across the country.

Here are the highlights on Supreme Court hearing on Ayodhya case:


Aug 02, 2019
14:25 (IST)
Ayodhya Case: Mediation Fails. Daily Hearing From August 6, Says Supreme Court

The mediation process in the Ayodhya temple-mosque case has failed to evolve any solution, the Supreme Court said today, declaring daily hearings from August 6 in the decades-old dispute."
Aug 02, 2019
14:24 (IST)
Supreme Court Orders Daily Hearing From August 6

The mediation process in the Ayodhya temple-mosque case has failed, the Supreme Court said today, saying daily hearing will begin from August 6 in the decades-old dispute. "We got the report and perused. Mediation didn't result in any kind of settlement. So we have to commence hearing from August 6," Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Sources had earlier said that the three-member panel appointed by the Supreme Court to consult with various groups and discuss a solution to the dispute "did its best to arrive at a consensus" but "some parties" did not agree to the mediation.

The Supreme Court had given the panel, which was set up in March this year, time till Thursday to submit its report.
Aug 02, 2019
13:10 (IST)
The court appointed three-member panel did its best to arrive at a consensus on Ayodhya, but has failed to reach consensus, sources told NDTV.
Aug 02, 2019
11:51 (IST)
We all hope that this issue will be resolved in a time frame: Muslim cleric

Muslim cleric Khalid Rasheedi said that he expected the top court to take decision on the matter as soon as possible. 
 
"We hope that the SC will take decision in this case as soon as possible. We all hope that this issue will be resolved in a time frame. We believe that the arguments of both the communities should be considered and the decision should be taken by considering that," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.
Aug 02, 2019
11:29 (IST)
Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
On December 6, 1992, the Babri Masjid, constructed at the disputed site in the 16th century by Shia Muslim Mir Baqi, was demolished. 
Aug 02, 2019
09:38 (IST)
Here's the chronology of case

*1528: Babri Masjid built by Mir Baqi, commander of Mughal emperor Babur.

*1885: Mahant Raghubir Das files plea in Faizabad district court seeking permission to build a canopy outside the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid structure. Court rejects plea.

*1949: Idols of Ram Lalla placed under a central dome outside the disputed structure.

*1950: Gopal Simla Visharad files suit in Faizabad district court for rights to worship the idols of Ram Lalla.

*1950: Paramahansa Ramachandra Das files suit for continuation of worship and keeping the idols.

*1959: Nirmohi Akhara files suit seeking possession of the site.

*1981: UP Sunni Central Waqf Board files suit for possession of the site.

*Feb 1, 1986: Local court orders the government to open the site for Hindu worshippers.

*Aug 14, 1989: Allahabad HC ordered maintenance of status quo in respect of the disputed structure.

*Dec 6, 1992: Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid structure demolished.

*Apr 3, 1993: 'Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act' passed for acquisition of land by Centre in the disputed area.

*1993: Various writ petitions, including one by Ismail Faruqui, filed at Allahabad HC challenging various aspects of the Act.

*Oct 24, 1994: SC says in the historic Ismail Faruqui case that a mosque was not integral to Islam.

*Apr, 2002: HC begins hearing on determining who owns the disputed site.

*Mar 13, 2003: SC says, in the Aslam alias Bhure case, no religious activity of any nature be allowed at the acquired land.

*Mar 14: SC says interim order passed should be operative till disposal of the civil suits in Allahabad HC to maintain communal harmony.

*Sep 30, 2010: HC, in a 2:1 majority, rules three-way division of disputed area between Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

*May 9, 2011: SC stays HC verdict on Ayodhya land dispute.

*Feb 26, 2016: Subramanian Swamy files plea in SC seeking construction of Ram Temple at the disputed site.

*Mar 21, 2017: CJI JS Khehar suggests out-of-court settlement among rival parties.

*Aug 7: SC constitutes three-judge bench to hear pleas challenging the 1994 verdict of the Allahabad HC.

*Aug 8: UP Shia Central Waqf Board tells SC mosque could be built in a Muslim-dominated area at a reasonable distance from the disputed site.

*Sep 11: SC directs Chief Justice of the Allahabad HC to nominate two additional district judges within ten days as observers to deal with the upkeep of the disputed site.

*Nov 20: UP Shia Central Waqf Board tells SC temple can be built in Ayodhya and mosque in Lucknow.

*Dec 1: Thirty-two civil rights activists file plea challenging the 2010 verdict of the Allahabad HC.

*Feb 8, 2018: SC starts hearing the civil appeals.

*Mar 14: SC rejects all interim pleas, including Swamy's, seeking to intervene as parties in the case.

*Apr 6: Rajeev Dhavan files plea in SC to refer the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgement to a larger bench.

*Jul 6: UP government tells SC some Muslim groups were trying to delay the hearing by seeking reconsideration of an observation in the 1994 verdict.

*Jul 20: SC reserves verdict.

*Sep 27: SC declines to refer the case to a five-judge Constitution bench. Case to be heard by a newly constituted three-judge bench on October 29.
Aug 02, 2019
09:17 (IST)
The top court had fixed the seat for the mediation process in Faizabad of Uttar Pradesh, around 7 km from Ayodhya.
Aug 02, 2019
09:02 (IST)
The mediation panel comprises spiritual guru and founder of the Art of Living foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate and renowned mediator Sriram Panchu.
Aug 02, 2019
08:27 (IST)
The top court had on July 11 sought a report on the mediation process and said that a day-to-day hearing might commence from July 25 if the court decides to conclude the mediation proceedings.

It had requested Justice Kalifulla to apprise it by July 18 about the progress of mediation till date and its present stage.
Aug 02, 2019
08:26 (IST)
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, on July 18, had asked the three-member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge F M I Kalifulla, to inform the court about the outcome of the mediation proceedings as on July 31 by August 1 to enable it to proceed further in the matter.

It is understood that the Justice Kalifulla panel has submitted its report on Thursday in a sealed cover about the progress made in the in-camera mediation proceedings.

"We request the mediation panel to inform the court the outcome of the mediation proceedings as on July 31 ...," said the bench, also comprising justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.
