LIVE Updates: PM Modi Meets Mamata Banerjee At Raj Bhawan During 2-Day Visit To Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose airport as protesters stage demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside.
PM Modi began his two-day tour to Kolkata today to launch various schemes and take part in different programmes. He is also expected to share stage twice with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PM Modi will visit the Bengal capital for a packed weekend of inaugurations and celebrations. Ms Banerjee, who has been invited for two programmes, may attend both, say sources. Mamata Banerjee will call on the Prime Minister at Raj Bhavan where PM Modi will be staying overnight.
A huge security arrangement is being put in place in view of protests threatened by numerous outfits against the Prime Minister over the new citizenship law.
PM Modi is also scheduled to launch an interactive light and sound show of Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge) and go to the Belur Math -- global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission -- on his first visit to the state after the Lok Sabha polls.
Here are the Live Updates from PM Modi's visit to Kolkata:
West Bengal: PM Narendra Modi meets CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. The PM is in Kolkata to take part in 150th anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust. pic.twitter.com/gzm2ohEZ9U- ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his two-day visit to West Bengal starting this evening said he is "excited" to be in the state. He said he is "delighted" to be spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission.
I am excited to be in West Bengal today and tomorrow. I am delighted to be spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission and that too when we mark Swami Vivekananda's Jayanti. There is something special about that place.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2020
West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kolkata. He is on a two-day visit to Kolkata, to take part in 150th anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust. pic.twitter.com/vqkjT4e3Uh- ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020