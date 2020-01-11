LIVE Updates: PM Modi Meets Mamata Banerjee At Raj Bhawan During 2-Day Visit To Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day tour to Kolkata today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose airport as protesters stage demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside.

PM Modi began his two-day tour to Kolkata today to launch various schemes and take part in different programmes. He is also expected to share stage twice with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PM Modi will visit the Bengal capital for a packed weekend of inaugurations and celebrations. Ms Banerjee, who has been invited for two programmes, may attend both, say sources. Mamata Banerjee will call on the Prime Minister at Raj Bhavan where PM Modi will be staying overnight.

A huge security arrangement is being put in place in view of protests threatened by numerous outfits against the Prime Minister over the new citizenship law.

PM Modi is also scheduled to launch an interactive light and sound show of Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge) and go to the Belur Math -- global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission -- on his first visit to the state after the Lok Sabha polls.

Here are the Live Updates from PM Modi's visit to Kolkata:

Jan 11, 2020 17:00 (IST) I told PM Modi to withdraw CAA, NPR and NRC. I met him regarding some financial demands, says Mamata Banerjee.

PM Modi meets Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. PM Modi is in Kolkata to take part in 150th-anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust.

West Bengal: PM Narendra Modi meets CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. The PM is in Kolkata to take part in 150th anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust. pic.twitter.com/gzm2ohEZ9U - ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020

Jan 11, 2020 16:31 (IST) PM Modi to visit Kolkata's landmark Millenium Park



At 7 pm, PM Modi will go to Kolkata's landmark Millenium Park on the banks of river Hooghly and kick off celebrations of 150 years of the Kolkata Port Trust, India's oldest operational port. Mamata Banerjee has been invited for the programme.



Jan 11, 2020 16:27 (IST) PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee likely to share stage on two-day visit



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are likely to share stage twice during his two-day visit to Kolkata starting today.

Jan 11, 2020 16:19 (IST) PM in Kolkata : Activists hold protest rallies against PM Modi's visit

Hundreds of protesters staged a protest outside Kolkata airport and various parts of the state on Saturday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the city during the day. Youth Congress activists assembled outside Kolkata airport and shouted slogans against Modi demanding that he should not be allowed to land in the city.



Jan 11, 2020 16:09 (IST) Excited to be in West Bengal for two days: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his two-day visit to West Bengal starting this evening said he is "excited" to be in the state. He said he is "delighted" to be spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission. I am excited to be in West Bengal today and tomorrow. I am delighted to be spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission and that too when we mark Swami Vivekananda's Jayanti. There is something special about that place. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2020