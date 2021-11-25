Live Updates: PM To Lay Foundation Stone Of Noida International Airport

The work on the Noida International Airport is scheduled to be completed by 2024. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar today at 1 pm.

Spread over more than 1300 hectares of land, the airport is in its first phase of development, currently costing over Rs 10,050 crore. The completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year and the work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

PM Modi, on Twitter, said this project "will significantly boost commerce, connectivity and tourism".

This airport will be the second international airport to come up in the Delhi-NCR area.

As per the Prime Minister's Office, the airport is strategically located and will serve the people of cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighbouring areas. It will thereby help decongest the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Noida International Airport:

Nov 25, 2021 13:53 (IST) PM Modi arrives for foundation stone ceremony of Noida International Airport



Nov 25, 2021 13:13 (IST) Noida International Airport To See ₹ 8,914 Crore Investment In 1st Phase

The first phase of the Noida International Airport at Jewar will entail an investment of Rs 8,914 crore and the initial annual passenger handling capacity will be 12 million, a senior official civil aviation ministry official said on Wednesday.

Nov 25, 2021 13:07 (IST) Noida International Airport Launch: See Traffic Routes, Parking Spots

The Noida Police have issued a traffic advisory before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh's Jewar, where he will launch the construction of an international airport.

Hundreds of people have come in buses and tractors to the area to attend the event for building Noida International Airport, leading to traffic congestion at some areas near Jewar, 99 km from Delhi.

The Noida Police in the traffic advisory said VIP vehicles coming from village Sabota will be allowed to park at the designated area marked as "P-08".

VIP and media vehicles coming from Bulandshahr and Jhajjar side can park behind Ranehara police station at a spot designated as "P-04".

Nov 25, 2021 13:01 (IST) The design of the airport focuses on the convenience of passengers. The processes at the airport will be digitally enabled. We're working towards being a net-zero carbon emission airport & aim to get operational by Sept/Oct 2024: Kiran Jain, COO, Noida International Airport pic.twitter.com/8QjuAO6yEe - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 25, 2021