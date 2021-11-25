Noida International Airport Launch: See Traffic Routes, Parking Spots

Jewar: Noida International Airport will be UP's ninth airport and its fifth international airport

The Noida Police have issued a traffic advisory before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh's Jewar, where he will launch the construction of an international airport.

Hundreds of people have come in buses and tractors to the area to attend the event for building Noida International Airport, leading to traffic congestion at some areas near Jewar, 99 km from Delhi.

The Noida Police in the traffic advisory said VIP vehicles coming from village Sabota will be allowed to park at the designated area marked as "P-08".

VIP and media vehicles coming from Bulandshahr and Jhajjar side can park behind Ranehara police station at a spot designated as "P-04".

Several diversions are also in place.

Reports say a long traffic jam stretching several kilometres was seen on Jewar road this morning.

The new airport will be about 72 km from Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport, which is the only other international airport in the National Capital Region. It will be about 40 km from Noida and roughly the same distance from a planned multi-modal logistics hub at Dadri.

The Jewar airport will be spread over 1,300 hectares and built over four phases, with work on the first scheduled to be completed by 2024. The estimated cost for the first phase is Rs 10,500 crore, the centre has said.