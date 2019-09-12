LIVE Updates: PM Launches Multiple Projects, Inaugurates Assembly Building In Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning inaugurated a multi-modal cargo terminal and laid the foundation of a secretariat building in Ranchi. The cargo terminal, which was inaugurated online by

the prime minister, has been built by Inland Waterways Authority of India on River Ganga at Sahibganj. The new secretariat building in the state capital will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 1238.92 crore. It will also have offices of 32 departments. He also launched an ambitious pension scheme for farmers in Ranchi. Under the ''Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana'', farmers between 18 and 40 years of age will get Rs 3,000 monthly pension after reaching 60.

