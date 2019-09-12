LIVE Updates: PM Launches Multiple Projects, Inaugurates Assembly Building In Jharkhand

New Delhi:
PM Modi announces multiple schemes, including a pension scheme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning inaugurated a multi-modal cargo terminal and laid the foundation of a secretariat building in Ranchi. The cargo terminal, which was inaugurated online by
the prime minister, has been built by Inland Waterways Authority of India on River Ganga at Sahibganj. The new secretariat building in the state capital will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 1238.92 crore. It will also have offices of 32 departments. He also launched an ambitious pension scheme for farmers in Ranchi. Under the ''Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana'', farmers between 18 and 40 years of age will get Rs 3,000 monthly pension after reaching 60.
Here are the live updates of PM Modi's Jharkhand visit:
Visual of PM Modi in Ranchi before addressing the people PM launches pension scheme for farmers
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning launched an ambitious pension scheme for farmers from Ranchi.
- Under the "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana", farmers between 18 and 40 years of age will get Rs 3,000 monthly pension after reaching 60.
- The scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,774 crore for the next three years.
- All small and marginal farmers who are currently between 18 to 40 years can apply for the scheme.
PM Modi addresses people in Ranchi PM Modi lays foundation of Jharkhand secretariat building
- PM Modi lays foundation of Jharkhand secretariat building, inaugurates Sahibganj multi-modal cargo terminal
- The new secretariat building in the state capital will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 1238.92 crore. It will also have offices of 32 departments.
- He inaugurated a multi-modal cargo terminal. The cargo terminal, which was inaugurated online by the prime minister, has been built by Inland Waterways Authority of India on River Ganga at Sahibganj.
- It will have a cargo storing capacity of 30 lakh tonne per year, a stockyard and parking and berthing space for two vessels.
Foundation for a new building of Jharkhand Secretariat to be laid
- The prime minister will also lay the foundation for a new building of Jharkhand Secretariat.
- The new building has come up at Kute, a few km from the old Assembly premises, which was in the Lenin Hall of the Heavy Engineering Corporation area.
PM expected to launch 400 Eklavya Model Residential Schools
- The Eklavya Model Residential Schools are aimed at providing quality education to the students of Scheduled Tribes. This scheme will be implemented in blocks with a tribal population of at least 20,000.
- The residential schools will have tribal students from Class 6 to 12. Around Rs 10,000 crore will be spent on the construction of these schools in Jharkhand, Odisha, Northeastern and other states in the next two years.
PM Modi to inaugurate new state building
- PM Modi will inaugurate the new Jharkhand Assembly building and a multi-modal terminal at Sahibganj.
- The multi-modal terminal was built by Inland Waterways Authority of India on River Ganga at Sahibganj. It will have a cargo storing capacity of 30 lakh tonne per year, a stockyard and parking and berthing space for two vessels.
- Direct and indirect employment for the local people will be generated in the multi-modal terminal.
- Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Governor Draupadi Murmu, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth and state Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh, among other cabinet ministers, will be present at Prabhat Tara Ground on the occasion.
PM Modi to launch multiple schemes in Ranchi
- Under the "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana", farmers between 18 and 40 years of age will get Rs 3,000 monthly pension after reaching 60.
- He will also launch the "Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyaparik Mandhan Yojana" and "Swarojgar" pension schemes under which beneficiaries between 18 and 40 years will get Rs 3,000 per month after completing 60 years of age.