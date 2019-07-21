Mamata Banerjee To Addresses Mega Trinamool Rally In Kolkata: Live Updates

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will address Trinamool Congress's Martyrs' Day rally

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will address Trinamool Congress's (TMC) mega Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata today. This rally is organised by TMC every year on July 21 in the memory of the 13 youth Congress activists killed in police firing in 1993 in which lakhs of people from across the state participate. All eyes are on Mamata Banerjee, as she may kick off campaign for West Bengal assembly elections that would be held in 2021. She is also expected to launch a campaign against the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and a return to ballot box. Poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his team are expected to be present at the rally to understand the mindset of the people of West Bengal before the 2021 state Assembly election.

Here are the live updates from Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata rally: