Nation Was Mourning, PM Was Shooting Documentary, Says Congress: Updates

Congress announced a seat sharing deal with MK's Stalin's DMK on Wednesday

The Congress today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shooting a documentary in the Corbett National Park on the day of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 soldiers were killed by a suicide bomber in Kashmir, and continuing filming even after news of the deadly attack emerged.

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the party members in the national capital today, before heading to Guwahati.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also hold a press conference at the party office in Lucknow today.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Congress press meet: