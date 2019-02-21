Nation Was Mourning, PM Was Shooting Documentary, Says Congress: Updates

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the party members in the national capital today, before heading to Guwahati

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 21, 2019 13:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Nation Was Mourning, PM Was Shooting Documentary, Says Congress: Updates

Congress announced a seat sharing deal with MK's Stalin's DMK on Wednesday

New Delhi: 

The Congress today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shooting a documentary in the Corbett National Park on the day of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 soldiers were killed by a suicide bomber in Kashmir, and continuing filming even after news of the deadly attack emerged.

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the party members in the national capital today, before heading to Guwahati. 
Yesterday, the Congress put the alliance with MK's Stalin's DMK on fast track and announced seat sharing deal.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also hold a press conference at the party office in Lucknow today.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Congress press meet:


Feb 21, 2019
13:26 (IST)
"The terror attack happened at 3:10 pm, but the prime minister was busy shooting for his promotional film till 6:40 pm. When the whole country was mourning the loss of lives of our jawans in the Pulwama attack in the afternoon, PM Modi was busy shooting for a film till the evening. Is there any PM in the world like this," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference.

No more content

Trending

Congress Chief Rahul GandhiLok Sabha polls 2019Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Devendra FadnavisAero IndiaBangladesh FireRaj Kumar BarjatyaLive TVIPL Schedule 2019HOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIndian PrisonersPriyanka GandhiMother Language DaySamsung S10Galaxy Fold

................................ Advertisement ................................