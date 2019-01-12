Live Updates: Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati To Announce Alliance For 2019 Elections Today

The two leaders recently met in New Delhi to discuss broad parameters of an alliance

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will address a joint press meet in Lucknow today, amid talks of seat-sharing for Lok Sabha polls from which the Congress seems to be almost out. The top leadership of both the parties had met in New Delhi recently to discuss broad parameters of an alliance to take on the BJP unitedly in the Lok Sabha elections.

"We can give the Congress two seats in Uttar Pradesh they have always held," Akhilesh Yadav told NDTV, but refused to give a direct answer on whether the alliance between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the approaching would include Rahul Gandhi's party.

On Friday, Mr Yadav hinted that the Congress will be left out of the equation in Uttar Pradesh, India's most politically vital state. The two party chiefs had given their "in principle" approval to the alliance, which has virtually shut its doors to the Congress in the state.

The joint press conference will be the first after the parties gave contours of an electoral alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati joint presser: