Live Updates: Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati To Announce Alliance For 2019 Elections Today

On Friday, Akhilesh Yadav hinted that the Congress will be left out of the equation in Uttar Pradesh, India's most politically vital state

All India | | Updated: January 12, 2019 12:16 IST
The two leaders recently met in New Delhi to discuss broad parameters of an alliance

Lucknow: 

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will address a joint press meet in Lucknow today, amid talks of seat-sharing for Lok Sabha polls from which the Congress seems to be almost out. The top leadership of both the parties had met in New Delhi recently to discuss broad parameters of an alliance to take on the BJP unitedly in the Lok Sabha elections.

"We can give the Congress two seats in Uttar Pradesh they have always held," Akhilesh Yadav told NDTV, but refused to give a direct answer on whether the alliance between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the approaching would include Rahul Gandhi's party. 

On Friday, Mr Yadav hinted that the Congress will be left out of the equation in Uttar Pradesh, India's most politically vital state. The two party chiefs had given their "in principle" approval to the alliance, which has virtually shut its doors to the Congress in the state. 

The joint press conference will be the first after the parties gave contours of an electoral alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati joint presser:


Jan 12, 2019
12:16 (IST)
"In 1993, the then BSP chief Kanshi Ram and Mulayam Singh Yadav contested together and won the UP polls. The BSP is determined to follow in the footsteps of Dr BR Ambedkar and give the same results this time," says Mayawati
Jan 12, 2019
12:13 (IST)
Addressing the press conference, Mayawati said, "As you all know, today SP-BSP's national president's press conference is something that will rob sleep from BJP, Amit Shah, PM Modi."

With the intention to further this agenda, we first allied with the SP in 1993 to fight the assembly elections. 

Jan 12, 2019
12:01 (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati reach Taj Hotel in Lucknow ahead of the alliance announcement to make the formal announcement of SP-BSP alliance.

Jan 12, 2019
11:36 (IST)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will announce their alliance in Lucknow today afternoon.


Akhilesh Yadav MayawatiSamajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party

