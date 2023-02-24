Live: Punches, Kicks Inside Delhi Civic Body Amid Chaos Over Key Election

Live Updates: The decision resulted in chaos inside the house.

The counting of votes to a key election in the Delhi Civic Body resulted in a hand-to-hand fight between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP.

The BJP objected to one vote being made invalid. The Mayor insisted the result of the Standing Committee election, which is understood to be the most powerful body in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, will be declared without the invalid vote.

The decision resulted in a street fight inside the house, with the elected councillors punching, and kicking each other.

Here are the Live updates:

Feb 24, 2023 19:40 (IST) The drama started on Wednesday when Delhi's new Mayor Shelly Oberoi alleged that she was attacked by BJP councillors while conducting the election.



Feb 24, 2023 19:36 (IST) The house fell into chaos - councillors from both sides punched, kicked, slapped and pushed one another amid shouting. Some councillors were seen with their kurtas torn. One of them also collapsed.