Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Tally Nears 2.1 Lakh, Over 1 Lakh Recovered

Coronavirus Live Updates: With a record number of nearly 9,000 new cases, India's tally of Coronavirus infections approached to 2.1 lakh on Wednesday, while the death count neared the 6,000-mark.

However, the recoveries have also crossed the one-lakh mark, the government said, adding that the testing infrastructure has been ramped up considerably.

Badly-hit states and union territories such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi continued to report rising tallies, while new cases continued to surface in several eastern and north-eastern states including Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim.

Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala also figured among the states where more people tested positive for COVID-19.

