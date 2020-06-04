Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Tally Nears 2.1 Lakh, Over 1 Lakh Recovered

COVID-19 India Live Updates: The recoveries have crossed the one-lakh mark, the government said, adding that the testing infrastructure has been ramped up considerably.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Tally Nears 2.1 Lakh, Over 1 Lakh Recovered

Coronavirus Live Updates: India registered a recorded spike of nearly 9,000 new cases on Wednesday.

New Delhi:

Coronavirus Live Updates: With a record number of nearly 9,000 new cases, India's tally of Coronavirus infections approached to 2.1 lakh on Wednesday, while the death count neared the 6,000-mark.

However, the recoveries have also crossed the one-lakh mark, the government said, adding that the testing infrastructure has been ramped up considerably.

Badly-hit states and union territories such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi continued to report rising tallies, while new cases continued to surface in several eastern and north-eastern states including Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim.

Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala also figured among the states where more people tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak:

Jun 04, 2020 06:35 (IST)
Coronavirus Update: Latest Numbers
- The total number of cases has risen to 2,07,615 across the country

- An increase of 8,909 cases was seen between Tuesday and Wednesday

- The death count also rised by 217, taking total number of fatalities to 5,815.

- At least 1,00,302 COVID-19 patients have recovered
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus Updates

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter