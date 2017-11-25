Gujarat Election Update: After Accepting Dalit-Made Flag, Rahul Gandhi Set To Address More Rallies In Gujarat

New Delhi: In the run up to the assembly elections in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi began a two-day visit to Gujarat on Friday.
The Congress scion's visit comes soon after the grand old party signed a deal with the Hardik Patel-led Patidar community following rigorous negotiation. However, Mr Patel and Mr Gandhi are not expected to share stage during the election rallies in Gujarat.
The highlight of his two-day tour has been the visit to the Dalit Shakti Kendra (DSK), a vocational training institute run by Dalit activists, near Sanand town of this district, where he accepted a national flag weighing 240 kg. Mr Gandhi is scheduled to visit various villages and towns on his journey covering Gandhinagar, Arvalli, Mahisagar and Dahod districts today.
Here are the live updates from the Day 2 of Mr Gandhi's two-day Gujarat tour.
On the second day of his two-day tour in Gujarat, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today visited the residence of former Member of Parliament and All India Congress Committee Secretary Mirza Irshad Baig ji, who passed away recently, to offer his condolences.
Rahul Gandhi is expected will kick-off the poll campaign on the second day of his two-day tour from Gandhinagar.
