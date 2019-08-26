Lioness Dies At Gujarat Rescue Centre, Officials Say Kidney Failure Cause

The lioness was rescued from Zakhiya in the Babariya range of the Gir west division. (File photo)

A nine-year-old lioness died at a rescue centre located in Jamwala in Gir Somanth district of Gujarat on Monday, a senior forest officer said.

The big cat was rescued from Zakhiya in the Babariya range of the Gir west division on Saturday, said D T Vasavada, chief conservator of forests (CCF), Junagadh Wildlife Circle.

He said kidney failure is the cause of the death of the lioness.

"The big cat was under treatment for weakness, dehydration and kidney-related ailments," he added.

