'Limit Amarnath Yatra To 30 Days': Service Providers Ask Shrine Board

An organisation of service providers for the Amarnath yatra pilgrims on Monday suggested to the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board to limit the annual pilgrimage to 30 days.

In a request to the shrine board headed by Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra, the Shri Amarnathji Barfani Langer Organisation said limiting the pilgrimage to 30 days is a good option since the number of pilgrims reduces after a point.

The organisation provides free food, night shelter and blankets to pilgrims.

The service providers' organisation said 90 per cent of the pilgrims come on the yatra during the first 30 days.

The organisation made a presentation during the shrine board meeting chaired by Mr Vohra. It claimed that in the last five years, over 90 per cent of pilgrims performed the yatra during the first 30 days.

The shrine board said it will look into the suggestion and take feedback from the public as well.

On Monday, a fresh batch of over 1,200 pilgrims, including 300 women and 100 sadhus left the base camp in Jammu for the cave-shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir, according to officials.

They said a minor landslide, triggered by overnight rain, struck the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Jaswal bridge in Ramban district early in the day, but was immediately cleared.

Among the latest batch, they said 773 pilgrims have opted for the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district, while 435 were going from the shorter 12-km Baltal side in Ganderbal district.

With inputs from PTI