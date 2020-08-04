Life Is Full Of Opportunities, PM Modi Says After UPSC Declares Result

An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you, PM Modi tweeted after UPSC 2019 result.

Congratulating all those who successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination-2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged those who did not get the desired result to remain optimistic and work hard.

The Prime Minister tweeted the encouraging words hours after the Union Public Services Commission declared the final list of 829 selected candidates based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination held in September last year and the interviews or Personality Test held from February to August.

"Congratulations to all the bright youngsters who have successfully cleared. An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you. My best wishes! For those youngsters who did not get the desired result in the Civil Services Examination, 2019, I would like to tell them- life is full of several opportunities. Each and every one of you is hardworking and diligent. Best wishes for all your future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

While Haryana's Pradeep Singh topped the exam, Delhi's Jatin Kishore and Uttar Pradesh's Pratibha Verma earned the second and third ranks.

Through the day, a number of civil servants welcomed successful candidates to the fold with congratulatory tweets, encouragement and reminisces of their own experiences. The hashtag #UPSC found a place on Twitter's trending list after Civil Services 2019 exam results were declared.

Anil Swarup, Former Secretary, Government of India, welcomed successful candidates to the fraternity and shared a message for those who did not make it. "UPSC results have been announced. For those that could make it, welcome to the fraternity. For those that didn't, it is not the end of the world," he wrote.

UPSC conducts the Civil Services exam every year for selection of candidates to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Other Central Services.

The Civil Services exam 2020 was scheduled to be held on May 31. The exam has been rescheduled to October 4 in view of the coronavirus crisis.