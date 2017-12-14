Let Me Be Old Enough, Says Hardik Patel On Contesting In Gujarat

Hardik Patel, placed in the unusual position of prominence in an election though not old enough to contest, handled questions on contesting for the nth time as he cast his vote on the final day of voting in Gujarat."Bhaiyya abhi umar toh hone do (let me first come of age)," the Patidar campaigner grinned to reporters. "I have said I will think about it in two-and-a-half years, wait for that," he added.The 23-year-old is part of the trio of young leaders - along with Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mewani - that the Congress is banking on heavily in its attempt to defeat the BJP, which has ruled Gujarat for 22 years.But while Hardik Patel's rallies have been a huge draw with impressive crowds well into the night, it is not clear whether it will translate to votes against the BJP. "Six crore people are worried about their future. We are confident," said Hardik Patel."Even now, files are being removed from the Sachivalaya (government headquarters). It is clear that people have given up. We are not worried at all."Hardik Patel's parents were among the earliest voters at a polling station in Viramgram this morning. They were seen offering prayers at a temple before voting. "100 crore people are with us, Gujarat will see change," said Hardik's mother Usha Patel.The second and final phase today includes parts of Gujarat where the Congress hopes to reap maximum dividends from the Hardik Patel- Alpesh Thakore-Jignesh Mewani combo.The results of the Gujarat election will be declared on Monday.