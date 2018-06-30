Leopard Mauls Woman To Death In Minutes, Drags Her Away In UP's Bahraich

A 55 year-old woman was killed after a leopard attacked her in a village near Katarniyaghat wildlife sanctuary in Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, police said.
Phoolkesari had come out of her house for some work yesterday in Badlupurva Karikot village near the Nishanghada range of the santuary when the leopard, hiding nearby, attacked her, they said.
Even as she raised an alarm, the leopard dragged her in the forest and before the locals could arrive she died, they said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem examination.