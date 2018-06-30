Leopard Mauls Woman To Death In Minutes, Drags Her Away In UP's Bahraich

The leopard attacked Phoolkesari in Badlupurva Karikot village in Bahraich in UP (Representation)

A 55 year-old woman was killed after a leopard attacked her in a village near Katarniyaghat wildlife sanctuary in Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, police said.



Phoolkesari had come out of her house for some work yesterday in Badlupurva Karikot village near the Nishanghada range of the santuary when the leopard, hiding nearby, attacked her, they said.



