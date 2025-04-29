"Least We Can Do Is Not Leave": Tourists Trickle Back To Kashmir

Tourists are slowly making their way into Jammu and Kashmir days after the massive attack in Pahalgam, determined to show that terror tactics will not work. "We are not afraid, this is our country," they told reporters.

"The terrorists just wanted to create fear. To get rid of that fear, we should all come to Kashmir," said one of the tourists.

A woman from Karnataka said she came to Kashmir before the April 22 terror attack and has refused to go back.

"We were here when the attack happened and 25 of our people went back. But I would say for the jawans of our country are giving their best and standing in the border," she told NDTV.

"I think this is the least we can do. When we came we should not go back. This is part of India. We should enjoy this place," she added.

On April 22, 26 people were mowed down by the bullets of terrorists n the scenic meadow of Baisaran. All but one were tourists. The local man killed was a pony handler who was shot down when he tried to protect the rider of his pony.

The woman from Karnataka-- a state that has lost several of its residents in the carnage -- underscored that the attackers were shooting down people after asking their religion.

"The women who lost their husbands said this. Why would they lie? Why are people here in denial?" she said.

"We heard a lot about the situation in Kashmir... I will be here for four days. It is very sad what happened... the people here are very nice and it is good to be here," said a woman visiting the Valley from Vietnam.