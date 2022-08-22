Learn How To Spell Him, Anand Mahindra After R Praggnanandhaa's Big Win

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa beat the reigning World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for his engaging social media content. On Monday, the chairman of Mahindra Group dedicated a tweet to Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, praising the teenager's performance in the FTX Crypto Cup.

Sharing an update from news agency ANI regarding Mr Praggnanandhaa's victory over the reigning five-time World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen, Mr Mahindra had only words of appreciation for the 17-year-old.

In his tweet, Mr Mahindra said, "Take a good look at that young, but intense face. If Chess is a Game of Thrones then there may be a new occupier of the throne soon...(And we should all learn how to spell his name correctly!)"

Take a good look at that young, but intense face. If Chess is a Game of Thrones then there may be a new occupier of the throne soon… ???????????????????????? (And we should all learn how to spell his name correctly!) https://t.co/lLKWyO8XBm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 22, 2022

Replying to Mr Mahindra's post, a person has shared a more recent photo of the chess player and said, “Just a little correction, the photo used by ANI is an old one. Pragg is indeed young and fierce.”

Just a little correction, the photo used by ANI is old one. Pragg is indeed young and fierce. Below is one of his latest picture pic.twitter.com/NfxvixCpSN — 13 (@star13yaar) August 22, 2022

“Well said sir...he definitely is a prodigy and Anand predicted his growth a couple of years back,” another user pointed out.

Well said sir ...he definitely is a prodigy n Anand predicted his growth couple of years back — Sriram (@Sriram32787000) August 22, 2022

Praise for the 17-year-old is flowing in from all quarters after he defeated world champion Magnus Carlsen for the third time in six months on Monday at the FTX Crypto Cup.

The finale of the Champions Chess Tour in Miami saw Mr Praggnanandhaa beat Mr Carslen in the blitz tie break when the score was 2-2 at the end of the regulation game.

However, Mr Magnus went on to win the event on the basis of a higher score. Mr Praggnanandhaa secured second place with Alireza Firouzj in third place.